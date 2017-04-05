Students educated on water conservation in La Crosse

All part of the National Mayor's Challenge for Water Conservation.

Taking a shorter shower by just a minute saves 10 gallons of water.

It was one of the many tidbits the Wyland Foundation told students at elementary schools in La Crosse on Wednesday.

La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat and Wyland were promoting the Sixth Annual National Mayor's Challenge for Water Conservation this month.

Ambassador Brenan Vasilia stopped in La Crosse on a tour of schools down the Mississippi River to speak about how students can help.

"Starting early can make a bigger change in the future if their kids and their kids can learn to make small changes," Fasilia said. "It won't be a big change in the end, it'll just be the norm for them."

To take the pledge to help conserve water go to MyWaterPledge.com.