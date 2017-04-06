La Crosse police release more information about Wednesday shooting

Surrounding area was blocked off for hours

It didn't take police long to respond to Wednesday's shooting at 2612 South 17th Street.

La Crosse cops say they were already doing surveillance on the house looking for Damon Taylor who was wanted on numerous charges.

They were going to execute a search warrant when two men approached the residence, later identified as Jonlazaire Burch and Trevongh Martin.

Gun fire erupted from inside the residence, and Martin and Burch fled, with Martin returning fire.

Martin was arrested two blocks away in a yard while Burch was taken to the hospital for a gun shot wound to his leg.

Another man, Ontario Lowrey who rents the building, fled and was captured, charged with reckless endangerment.

Taylor stayed inside the residence and a 7 hour standoff ensued, with police using tear gas at one point.

They eventually entered the residence and took him into custody. He faces several charges including possession of meth, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm.