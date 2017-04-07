Group monitoring potential drownings in Mississippi gets donation

Nobody has drown in La Crosse for all 11 of River Watch's existence.

A $1,000 donation was given to the group that monitors Riverside Park on the weekends to prevent people from going into the river.

The River Watch program - mostly run by college students - has prevented such an occurrence from happening for 11 years, started after the last time someone drowned in the Mississippi River.

The check donated by Downtown Rotary will go to helping promote a 5-kilometer run/walk fundraiser for River Watch later this year, according to the group's president Alex Mrotek.

Other funds may be used for the little amount of supplies the group needs, such as batteries, flashlights, walkie talkies and reflective vests.

The group monitors Riverside Park from 11 p.m. - 3 a.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

