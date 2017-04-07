WATER ADVISORY: County urges bottled water for towns Onalaska and Holland

Residents should get well tested.

A water advisory is in effect for the Town of Onalsaka and the Town of Holland.

Residents in those towns are urged to use bottled water and test their wells for nitrates.

Women pregnant or trying to do so, along with infants under six months are highly urged to use bottled water.

"We're finding levels of nitrates that are higher than the recommended standard and we're also finding the presence of bacteria, especially ecoli, which is concerning for health," La Crosse County health director Jen Rombalski said, adding that an audit of a state run program led them to more closely inspect levels of private wells.

An audit of the Wisconsin Pollution and Discharge Elimination System led La Crosse County officials to investigate.

The bacteria and e-coli found in the tests affect health for everyone and could cause gastrointestinal issues.

Public meetings will be held in both towns next week.

Water testing kits are available at the La Crosse County Health Department or at your local village/town hall or library.