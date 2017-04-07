 

  

Logan Middle Schoolers helping homeless today with project

Students will also learn about the homeless community.

It won't be a normal Friday at Logan Middle School. 

Students there will spend part of the morning helping the homeless.

They will be making a t-shirt fabric bag, before filling it with toiletry and hygiene items. 

More than 400 bags are expected to be filled and given to local organizations that help the homeless population. 

They also will investigate the prevalence of homelessness in the community, along with ways to help. 

Messages of hope to end the problem will also be hung around the school.

School officials say it's a good way for students to realize how prevalent the problem is and encourage them to help.

 

