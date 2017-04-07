Despite pleas, council committee delays decision on fixing stretch of Losey Blvd.

Pushed back for years, surface repairs to the rattle bones wagon trail that is La Crosse's Losey Blvd. may have to wait a little longer.

Thursday night, a city council committee delayed a decision on fixing Losey for a small stretch north of State Rd.

Neighbors there have complained that fast and heavy semis lumbering over the pits in the street are making their homes literally crumble.

"As homeowners and taxpayers, we are concerned about our home foundations and that they will soon need repairs," Barb Clark told the committee. "We are also concerned that it will affect our chances of selling our homes in the future."

Council members are reluctant to spend money from the city's reserve fund for the project, although it's unclear at this point just how much resurfacing of one of the city's most expensive streets will cost.

"If we're going to have heavy traffic, these roads are not holding up," Susan Rice said to the committee. "They've been fixed, re-fixed and fixed again."

The committee heard multiple stories of crumbling foundations, cracking ceilings, fences falling down, and has opted to put off, for at least a month, any decision. During that time it will search for a solid cost estimate from the engineering dept.