Two morning fires in La Crosse, one second floor rescue

A dramatic rescue after a fire today in La Crosse.

Crews were called to a fire at 1714 Ferry St. at about 7 a.m. Friday.

There, they found heavy smoke coming from the second floor of a duplex.

Three people were hanging out of a second floor window, surrounded by smoke.

Fire crews rescued the people by ladder.

The fire was quickly put out and kept from traveling through the attic to the rest of the house.

All in the house were accounted for but one person had to be taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Earlier, crews were at a fire on the 500 block of Mississippi Street just after 3 a.m. on Friday.

Flames were traveling from the first floor of the apartment building up an interior wall, before firefighters put them out.

The majority of the fire was confined to one room.

The cause of both fires are under investigation.