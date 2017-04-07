Viterbo president celebrates inauguration

Glena Temple is the first lay woman to lead Viterbo

The Viterbo campus has officially welcomed Glena Temple as the university's ninth president.

Temple was inaugurated Friday afternoon, in a formal ceremony at the Fine Arts Center.

She became president in January upon the retirement of former president Rick Artman, who attended the Friday program.

Temple first came to Viterbo as an instructor in 2001.

In her inaugural address, Temple joked that she was surprised to see so many students attend the indoor ceremony on a nice Friday afternoon in April when classes were cancelled.