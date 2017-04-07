 

  

Police suspect arson in 10 early morning fires past six months in La Crosse Featured

Fires have occurred in homes, garages and vehicles. 

Suspicious fires over the past six months have led to an investigation in La Crosse.

La Crosse police are apparently looking into a suspect that comes to homes, garages or vehicles in the early morning and sets them on fire.

Since October, 10 fires have been classified as suspicious and both police and fire are collaborating in an investigation.

The suspect does not appear to bring any items to these places and simply lights whatever is readily available and accessible.

Police recommend locking up and keeping yards clean, including trash in proper containers and, of course, report any suspicious activity (608.789.7240) or La Cosse Area Crimestoppers if you wish to remain anonymous (608-784-TIPS).

