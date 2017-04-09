Ron Kind agreed with Syrian missile strike, but not Trump's plan since

"There has been a deplorable lack of strategy," the congressman said.

La Crosse state rep. Ron Kind agreed with last week's attack on Syria.

The congressman, however, was hesitant to agree with President Donald Trump's plan on removing Bashar al-Assad

"That could create a vacuum," Kind said. "We don't know who steps into that vacuum. ISIS has been very good at exploiting vacuums in that area.

"I think the next logical step is looking at any diplomatic avenues."

Kind then, however, talked about how to remove al-Assad from power working with another foe.

"Working with Russia, who's got influence over (Al-Assad) right now, to see if there's a possible way of removing him from power," Kind said. "After that, you really have to start talking about an introduction of military forces.

"I don't sense the American people are that anxious for us to get involved in that type of land conflict."

The U.S. launched 59 Tomahawk missiles onto a Syrian airfield Thursday - retaliation for an earlier gas attack on civilians, allegedly carried out by its own government.

Kind says he fears there is no strategic plan on Syria, and the strike was done in reaction to the video of Syrians affected by the gas.

"There has been a deplorable lack of strategy," Kind said, "and the new administration hasn't embraced the idea of establishing a more comprehensive approach."

Kind added that when President Barack Obama had asked congress to come up with a plan for Syria in case action had to be taken, but it was rejected by Republican leadership.

This isn't the only time Syrian civilians have been killed in such a way.

Haunting images of lifeless children piled in heaps last week reflected the magnitude of the attack, which was reminiscent of a 2013 chemical assault that left hundreds dead and was the worst in the country's ruinous six-year civil war, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The Syrian government has used chlorine gas as a weapon three times in 2014 and 2015, violating the treaty, according to the New York Times.

Secretary of state Rex Tillerson is supposed to travel to Moscow on Tuesday, just three days after the U.S. ambassador to the U.N. said Russia shouldered blame in the chemical weapons attack, the Guardian reported.