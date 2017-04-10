 

  

Holmen High to seek donors for football field improvements

Bleachers are biggest issue,
but school also would like turf field.

Improvements to the Holmen High School football field was turned down by voters in a referendum question Tuesday. 

Athletic Director Mark Englerth says the bleachers were really the biggest issue.

"We have 300-400 people that stand along the fence line," he said. "We simply don't have enough seating for the amount of interest in our games. So, that's really where this idea started."

The referendum for $300,000 to install turf on the football field and install bleachers failed by 89 votes.

Englerth says they'll be reaching out to donors and other organizations to try and come up with the needed money. 

