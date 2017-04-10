City council could decide on fixing Losey Blvd. this week

A decision could be made this week to fix part of troublesome Losey Blvd.

A stretch of the La Crosse street has neighbors up in arms.

The La Crosse city council has been asked to fast track repairs of Losey north of State Rd., where heavy trucks, pounding along at high speeds, are apparently damaging homes with the vibrations.

"I'm not a fan of taking money out of the reserves, but we have to do something," city council member Gary Padesky said. "That one particular side is really bad from State Road to Johnson. It's a really bad stretch."

Padesky has asked for a couple hundred thousand dollars to fix that stretch. A council committee last week voted to put off a decision on the issue for at least a month.

Along with updating the surface, Padesky says more has to be done, perhaps reducing the speed limit.

"I've talked about maybe, with a few other councilmen, maybe we could drop it to 25," Padesky said. "But, it doesn't really matter what the speed limit's at, if it's not enforced.

"It's not that the police force is ignoring it, they're just busy."