La Crosse man arrested after asking police to grab his duffel, which was full of weed

La Crosse man arrested after asking police to grab his duffel, which was full of weed

Arrested for intent to sell, as it contained 19 baggies of marijuana.

Jerrell Peterson probably wishes the fire last week at his residence on Ferry St. had done just a little more damage. 

After the fire dept. put out the blaze Friday morning, Peterson asked a La Crosse police officer if he could go up and grab his pants, shirt, wallet and duffel bag. 

The officer, of course, were happy to oblige. he went went in, grabbed Peterson's items but discovered the duffel bag was full of 19 baggies of marijuana and his pants had a glass pipe in the pocket.

Peterson said the weed must have been his friends. The 21-yea-old was still arrested for possession with intent to deliver.

Even before Peterson asked for his duffel, fire crews had informed police they saw it was full of weed.

 

 

