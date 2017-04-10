Four arrested following gunfire on State Street

Second shooting in La Crosse in less than a week.

Four men are in custody after allegedly shooting at a woman on State St.

At 4:43 p.m., police were called to 1008 State St., but were soon informed that the assailants - 18-year-old Ramon TL Washington and 19-year-old Devon Yang - had sped from the scene.

Nobody was shot and reports are that the men had targeted Monica Thompson, who also fled the scene.

It wasn't 15 minutes later, police had located the two men's vehicle at the 1300 block of Market St., where police took three into custody - Yang, Washington and 18-year-old Steven Austin Brock.

Police found two hand guns, 57.3 grams of marijuana and $862 cash, along with illegally possessed prescription drugs on the men.

They also arrested Jonathan Berlanga, 20, running from the area near 1200 Johnson St.

Police say the shooting was motivated by an ongoing Facebook fued or rant by Thompson, directed at the suspects.

Last Thursday, a man was shot during a standoff on South Avenue.

The four individuals arrested Monday were charged with the following:

Ramone Tynell Lee Washington

1st Degree Recklessly Endanger Safety (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Felony Bail Jumping

Misdemeanor Bail Jumping

Possession of a Perscription Drug w/o a Perscription

Disorderly Conduct while Armed

Devon Paul Yang

1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety (Felony)

Disorderly Conduct While Armed

Possession of a Prescription without a prescription

Johnathan Christian Berlanga

1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety / Party to the Crime of (Felony)

Bail Jumping

Disorderly Conduct while Armed

Obstructing an Officer

Steve Austin Brock