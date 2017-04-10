Four arrested following gunfire on State Street

Four men are in custody after allegedly shooting at a woman on State St.
At 4:43 p.m., police were called to 1008 State St., but were soon informed that the assailants - 18-year-old Ramon TL Washington and 19-year-old Devon Yang - had sped from the scene.
Nobody was shot and reports are that the men had targeted Monica Thompson, who also fled the scene.
It wasn't 15 minutes later, police had located the two men's vehicle at the 1300 block of Market St., where police took three into custody - Yang, Washington and 18-year-old Steven Austin Brock.
Police found two hand guns, 57.3 grams of marijuana and $862 cash, along with illegally possessed prescription drugs on the men.
They also arrested Jonathan Berlanga, 20, running from the area near 1200 Johnson St.
Police say the shooting was motivated by an ongoing Facebook fued or rant by Thompson, directed at the suspects.
Last Thursday, a man was shot during a standoff on South Avenue.
The four individuals arrested Monday were charged with the following:
Ramone Tynell Lee Washington
- 1st Degree Recklessly Endanger Safety (Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Felony Bail Jumping
- Misdemeanor Bail Jumping
- Possession of a Perscription Drug w/o a Perscription
- Disorderly Conduct while Armed
Devon Paul Yang
- 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety (Felony)
- Disorderly Conduct While Armed
- Possession of a Prescription without a prescription
Johnathan Christian Berlanga
- 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety / Party to the Crime of (Felony)
- Bail Jumping
- Disorderly Conduct while Armed
- Obstructing an Officer
Steve Austin Brock
- 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety / Party to the Crime of (Felony)
- Disorderly Conduct while Armed