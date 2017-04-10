One bond was set Tuesday at $50,000, other three around $10,000

At the root of the shooting on Monday in La Crosse appears to be another deadly shooting from nearly two years ago.

Police say Monica Thompson posted a couple of Facebook Live rants that, apparently, provoked four young men to come gunning for her around 5 p.m. Monday on State St.

The Facebook rants and the rest of the conflict appear to have their origins in the murder of Central High School student George Miller on south side in August of 2015. Thompson was part of that conflict and, apparently, is getting the blame from some for her role in his death. Miller was shot 11 times by DeShawn Randall, who was given a life sentence and is eligible for parole in 2040.

All four from Monday's shooting - Ramon Washington, Devon Yang, Johnathan Berlanga and Steve Brock - face felony charges.

(More below)

In court Tuesday, some of those suspects were more cooperative than others.

Going through the standard courtroom procedures, Washington was not in the mood to talk, as he stood before Judge Elliott Levine, even in terms of trying to set him up with a lawyer, Washington only said he has nothing to say.

His bond was set at $50,000

The other three were set around $10,000 - the same amount as the three men arrested after last week's shooting incident at a house on 17th St.

(Shooting details from Monday night)

Four men are in custody after allegedly shooting at a woman on State St. on Monday.

At 4:43 p.m., police were called to 1008 State St. (white house above), but were soon informed that the assailants - 18-year-old Ramon TL Washington and Devon Yang, 19 - had sped from the scene.

Nobody was shot and reports are that the men had targeted Monica Thompson, who also fled the scene.

It wasn't 15 minutes later, police had located the two men's vehicle at the 1300 block of Market St., where police took three into custody - Yang, Washington and Steven Austin Brock, 18.

(More below)

Police found two hand guns, 57.3 grams of marijuana and $862 cash, along with illegally possessed prescription drugs on the men.

They also arrested Jonathan Berlanga, 20, running from the area near 1200 Johnson St.

Police say the shooting was motivated by an ongoing Facebook feud or rant by Thompson, directed at the suspects.

Last Thursday, a man was shot during a standoff on South Avenue.

The four individuals arrested Monday were charged with the following:

Ramone Tynell Lee Washington

1st Degree Recklessly Endanger Safety (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Felony Bail Jumping

Misdemeanor Bail Jumping

Possession of a Perscription Drug w/o a Perscription

Disorderly Conduct while Armed

Devon Paul Yang

1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety (Felony)

Disorderly Conduct While Armed

Possession of a Prescription without a prescription

Johnathan Christian Berlanga

1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety / Party to the Crime of (Felony)

Bail Jumping

Disorderly Conduct while Armed

Obstructing an Officer

Steve Austin Brock