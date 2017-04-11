Board discusses ways to distribute funds of potential .5% sales tax increase in La Crosse

A .5 percent sales tax on most items sold in the county (examples above), being defined as a tourist tax, has some wondering where the funds will go.

The La Crosse County board is discussing ways money from the premier resort area tax (PRAT) can be dispersed. One way proposed to the board Monday night was to distribute $1.6 million evenly to the 18 municipalities, giving each government around $90,000.

The bulk of the money would go toward highway repairs in the county.

At this point, the talk is still speculation, as PRAT hasn't been approved yet. While it past a county vote, it still must be approved by the Wisconsin legislature.

Still, county board chair Tara Johnson wants to bring municipal leaders from around the county together to discuss a possible formula for letting local governments share the money, if the tax is imposed.