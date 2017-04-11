Walker relentless in refusing Medicaid expansion, despite pleas to contrary

There have been plenty of calls for more federal Medicaid money in Wisconsin.

Gov. Scott Walker has been urged, now, to take the federal Medicaid expansion money that he shunned after the federal Affordable Care Act was put into place a few years ago.

Walker, however, remains unmoved.

"For those who are physically and mentally capable of working," Walker explained, "our goal in all this should be not to put more people on medicaid but rather to help get them to tools and get them into the workforce and then help them to access affordable quality healthcare options."

Walker insists that his plan has increased access to healthcare, just not through federal Medicaid money.

Recently, La Crosse Congressman Ron Kind and Walker have been involved in a war of words on Twitter over the governor's Medicaid stance.

Kind has accused Walker of prioritizing his political future over the needs of the poor.

Walker, on the other hand, says he's not taking advice from the 20-year, veteran congressman who's been in Washington D.C., while the national debt has gone from $5 trillion to $20 trillion.

Some states, that had previously turned their backs on more Medicaid money, are reconsidering, which is part of the problem according to Walker.

"This has been my argument all along," Walker said, "when you have a federal government with more than a $20 trillion debt, the likelihood of them fulfilling their commitment long term is next to none."