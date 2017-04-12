 

  

John Fogerty headlines La Crosse's final Freedom Fest concert

John Fogerty headlines La Crosse's final Freedom Fest concert

Veterans benefit isn't bringing in enough to be reliable fundraiser.

After nearly a decade, Freedom Fest is holding its last concert this summer.

John Fogerty headlines the final concert, which will be held at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse on July 15. The $40 tickets wil go on Sale April 21.

The concerts are put on to raise money for veterans but sponsors found that the event is too expensive to sustain as a reliable fundraiser. 

Freedom Fest board member Pat Stephens expects that an existing endowment for vets will be successful on its own.

"Every time we do something for the veterans in this area, it's very well supported," Stephens said. "So, I assume that once we get the word out, that this is what it's going to be for, and how you can contribute to it, that it'll grow from there."

The endowment now includes $500,000.

