La Crosse could become beekeeping haven

City rules to allow up to two bee colonies.

A beekeeping ordinance could be approved this week in La Crosse.

It would come just as some state lawmakers announce plans to promote beekeeping in the state, as well.

Both efforts come with the recognition that bees are essential to maintain a health world food supply.

La Crosse city council member Jai Johnson introduced the local proposal that would allow licensed beekeepers to have up to two colonies in the city.

She says that global view in local issues is essential.

"Everything needs to be looked at to some extent in that context," Johnson said. "What impact are we having on the Earth?

"We're not an island. We can't exist outside the United States or Earth."

State laws proposed this week would, among other things, provide some state tax exemptions for beekeepers.