Roger Stanford named successor to Rasch as president of WTC

The new president of Western Technical College has held many titles in his career.

Dr. Roger Stanford is currently the vice president of WTC and the vice chair of Academic Affairs. Before his duties as an administrator, Stanford stood in front of a classroom.

It's that role Stanford says that makes his relationship with teachers a lot better.

"I taught for 20 years," Stanford said. "They know I was a teacher. So, when we start to talk about student success and our role, and actually helping students cross that finish line, they know that I'm coming at it with experience."

Stanford was selected among a pool of 35 candidates nationally.

He will take over as president for Lee Rasch, who retires June 30 after nearly 30 years at WTC.

Stanford, who is the first person in his family to attend college, came to WTC two years ago from the Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire, Wis.