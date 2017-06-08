Maybe younger generations will understand now why a city park was named after a longtime teacher and coach at La Crosse's Central High.

At least that's the hope of Carl Miller, watching the bronze statue of Walter "Babe" Weigent get set into place at the city park that bears his name.

Miller was a student and colleague of Weigent, who taught and coached at Central from 1933 to 1970.

"He's been dead for 42 years," Miller said, "it's hard to believe that finally he's been recognized appropriately."

The statue at the northeast corner of Weigent park shows Weigent sending a football player onto the field.

"It's a metaphor for putting a kid into the game of life," said Miller.

The statue, crafted by sculpture, Mike Martino, was paid for with private donations that totalled roughly $200,000, according to Miller.

He should know; Miller has been leading the fundraising drive for the statue for the last 13 years.

An official dedication of the statue is scheduled for next month.