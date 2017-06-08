 

  

Thursday - June 8, 2017 7:47 pm

Statue honoring longtime Central coach and teacher set in La Crosse park bearing his name Featured

Written by
Carl Miller and sculptor Mike Martino pose at Walter &quot;Babe&quot; Weigent statue Carl Miller and sculptor Mike Martino pose at Walter "Babe" Weigent statue

Dedication for "Babe" Weigent statue set for July.

Maybe younger generations will understand now why a city park was named after a longtime teacher and coach at La Crosse's Central High.  

At least that's the hope of Carl Miller, watching the bronze statue of Walter "Babe" Weigent get set into place at  the city park that bears his name.

Miller was a student and colleague of Weigent, who taught and coached at Central from 1933 to 1970.  

"He's been dead for 42 years," Miller said, "it's hard to believe that finally he's been recognized appropriately."

The statue at the northeast corner of Weigent park shows Weigent sending a football player onto the field.

"It's a metaphor for putting a kid into the game of life," said Miller.

The statue, crafted by sculpture, Mike Martino, was paid for with private donations that totalled roughly $200,000, according to Miller.  

He should know; Miller has been leading the fundraising drive for the statue for the last 13 years.  

An official dedication of the statue is scheduled for next month.  

Published in Local News
Mitch Reynolds

Mitch Reynolds is the News Director at Midwest Family Broadcasting. He covers the internecine agonies of La Crosse city hall. He really likes basketball.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from Mitch Reynolds

More in this category: « Wisconsin's lone Democratic candidate for governor, campaigning in La Crosse this weekend Council votes, Losey Blvd. will be lowered from 30 to 25 mph »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR