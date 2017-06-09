 

  

Friday - June 9, 2017 2:17 am

Moon Tunes kicked off with local Grammy winner Bill Miller Featured

Written by
Hans Mayer (from left to right) Terry Nirva, Bill Miller and Michael von Muchow opened Moon Tunes at Riverside Park on Thursday. Hans Mayer (from left to right) Terry Nirva, Bill Miller and Michael von Muchow opened Moon Tunes at Riverside Park on Thursday. @BobGoodPhotographyStudios on Facebook.

Miller was upbeat, comical taking with crowd, despite tragedy recently.

It's going to be a weekend full of the arts in La Crosse. 

And, the weekend kicked off early at Riverside Park with Thursday night's opening of the Moon Tunes series for the summer.

As usual, Bill Miller was the opening act. Miller had heart surgery just over a year ago, and says he's still trying to heal.

"I just (didn't) have the will to live, to be honest with you, even though nurses and doctors kept saying, 'You'll make it. You'll make it,'" Miller told the audience. "And they kept telling me this crap (chuckles from audience), and giving me more medicine."

Miller's oldest son and his mother died recently. 

Miller will perform again this weekend at the Artspire festival, which begins tonight outside the Pump House.

More performances are scheduled around downtown Saturday, along with a variety of art displays.

Last modified on Friday - June 9, 2017 5:44 am
Published in Local News
Brad Williams

A native of Prairie du Chien, Brad graduated from U-W-La Crosse and has worked in radio news for more than 30 years, mostly in the La Crosse area.  Brad writes the website "Triviazoids," which finds odd connections between events that happen on a certain date, and he writes and performs with the local comedy group Heart of La Crosse.  He's been featured on several national TV programs because of his memory skills.  

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from Brad Williams

More in this category: « Council votes, Losey Blvd. will be lowered from 30 to 25 mph Holmen now has a community garden »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR