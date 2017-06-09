Holmen now has a community garden

Come help out from 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays & Thursdays.

Young and old were out getting their hands dirty at Holmen's newest attraction.

A one-acre community garden began the planting phase and village president Nancy Protor says it was a necessity.

"The plan is to feed the hungry," she said. "I know they have gardens in La Crosse but we needed to have something available for the Holmen area up here.

"We want to make the food available to the community."

From 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, people can come help in the garden located just south of Green Mound Cemetery.

"We have watermelons. A couple different kinds of squash. A lot of tomatoes, radishes, celery, onions," Procotor said, reeling off fruits and vegetables in what seemed like was going to need more than an acre. "Just lots."

Gundersen Health System leased the plot to the Village of Holmen and it's taken shape in partnership with the Holmen Lions Club and the Rotary Club.