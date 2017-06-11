Blugolds looking for second title in making third-consecutive trip

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — It's a third consecutive state tournament for the Aquinas High School girls soccer team, after Nora Reuteman's late-game heroics.

The junior scored two late goals Saturday in the Division 4 sectional final, giving the No. 9 Blugolds a 2-0 win over eighth-ranked Wrightstown.

At 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Uilhein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, Aquinas (20-3) will play Brookfield Academy in the state semifinals - a team the Blugolds lost to 1-0 earlier this season. The winner will play at 1:30 p.m. Saturday for the title against either Howards Grove or Lake Country Lutheran/University Lake School.

The Blugolds defeated Lake Country/University Lake 2-1 in last year's state semifinals, before losing in the championship 1-0 to Prairie School. Two years ago, the Blugolds won state over Lake Country/University Lake in a shootout, after the teams went scoreless through regulation and two overtimes. Aquinas won that shootout 3-2.

As for the matchup with Wrightstown (20-2-3), the game was tied 0-0 through 80 minutes before Reuteman put her team on the board. Four minutes later, she scored an insurance goal.

Goalie Sydney Ion added five saves for Aquinas, which has now won 13 consecutive games.