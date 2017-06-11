After boat capsizes, 23-year-old drowns in Mississippi River near Trempealeau

A fisherman on shore attempted, but failed, to rescue the man.

A boat capsized near the spillway on the Mississippi River near Treampealeau, Wis., leaving one dead.

The 911 call came in around 6:30 p.m.

Two men, aged 31 and 23, were fishing on the Mississippi, just up river from Dresbach, Minn., when witnesses on shore noticed the boat had capsized, according to Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude.

"The two people in the boat - two males - were floating down past them," Ganrude said.

The 31-year-old was able to make it to shore.

"The second man was struggling in the water 15-20 feet off of shore," Ganrude said. "One of the fisherman on shore then jumped in for a recovery effort but the man went down before he could get to him and he didn't come up."

Ganrude said their boat was stuck up at the spillway, while the 23-year-old was found about 75 yards down stream, deceased.

As to what exactly caused the boat to capsize, Ganrude said, they are still investigating.

"(Witnesses) weren't actually watching the boat after it went past them, but one of them looked off to the left and saw that the boat was capsized," Ganrude said. "This was all within seconds.

"They were going up towards the spillway and a lady looked and said, 'Oh my gosh,' and the boat was capsized."

Ganrude said they're not exactly sure how long the man was in the water before being recovered. Police were leaving the scene around 9:30 p.m.