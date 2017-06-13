Two groups helping area veterans fix up their homes

Vets can qualify for up to $2,500 fore preservation repairs.

Two groups have teamed up to help fix veterans' homes in the area.

Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area has partnered with Wells Fargo to help fix three to five homes.

"Veterans, who are homeowners in those areas, can qualify for up to $2,500 in housing preservation repairs," Habitat director Kahya Fox said.

The counties covered are La Crosse, Vernon, Trempealeau and, in Minnesota, Houston.

Improvements would include roof repairs, window replacement and more.

For contact information click here or call Fox at 608.785.2373 ext. 7005.

The project is part of a national effort to fix up 100 homes this summer and fall with the support of a $300,000 grant from Wells Fargo Housing Foundation.