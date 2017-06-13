Storm water education program gets OK by La Crosse public works

La Crosse has given the green light to a storm water education program.

Monday, the city board of public works has endorsed an agreement with other local governments to provide education about storm water management over the next two years.

A major goal of the project is to increase public awareness of how to prevent contamination of storm waters.

The agreement, which will cover La Crosse County, Onalaska, Holmen and other towns and villages, also seeks to promote the creation of rain gardens in the area.

The program would allow local governments to share the cost of education about storm water pollution, as well as recommending ways of conserving rain water.