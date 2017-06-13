Trump headlining $1,000-per-person fundraiser for Gov. Walker tonight

The president will tour a Waukesha tech school today, before tonight's event in Milwaukee.

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says when President Donald Trump comes to Wisconsin, he will see that people outside of Washington "still like his policies."

When Trump was running for president, Walker once told the candidate, "We don't need an apprentice in the White House."

Now, however, Trump is headlining a $1,000-per-person fundraiser for Gov. Walker in Milwaukee tonight.

During the day, Trump will be in Waukesha, Wis., touring a tech school.

Walker says the fundraiser will be "one of the biggest events we've ever had for a statewide elected official."

Walker said Monday that he told Trump's chief of staff Reince Priebus that he should "Tell the president people outside of Washington still like his policies, still very much want him to move this country in the right direction."

The most recent Marquette University Law School poll of Wisconsin residents from March showed that more people disapproved of the job Trump has been doing.