 

  

Wednesday - June 14, 2017 1:27 am

Trump: "major, major incredible manufacturer" may be headed to Wisconsin Featured

Trump headlined a $1,000-per-person Gov. Walker fundraiser Tuesday night.

MADISON, Wis. — President Donald Trump says that a “major, major incredible manufacturer” may be headed to Wisconsin.

Trump said Tuesday during a visit to the state that, “Just backstage, we were negotiating with a major, major incredible manufacturer of phones and computers and televisions and I think they’re going to give the governor a very happy surprise very soon.”

Trump was in the state for the second time since he became president to headline a fundraiser for Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and to promote apprenticeships.

Democrats say Trump is a hypocrite for touting apprentice programs at the same time his budget cuts funding for worker training. 

Walker flew to Japan for the weekend of June 2 but he and economic development leaders wouldn’t say why. That same weekend, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder flew to Asia in an attempt to lure Taiwan-based Foxconn to his state. It is considering spending $4 billion on a U.S. factory and hiring 5,000 workers to make display panels.

Foxconn assembles smartphones and other devices for Apple, Sony, Blackberry and other brands — mostly in China for very low wages.

 

Associated Press

