Chiropractors performing sports physicals has health groups concerned

The full Wisconsin Assembly will be voting on whether to allow student-athletes to be examined by a chiropractor to pass a physical.

The Republican bill passed the Assembly health committee 7-3. It has some in the health community worried.

Dr. Greg Thompson, chief medical officer with Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, says physicians can spot things chiropractors can't.

"If there's a physical finding that may impact their ability to participate in a sport, it's often a subtle finding, even for experienced clinician," Thompson said, adding that time with a doctor is one in which the student-athlete could bring up other health concerns.

Several health groups have registered in opposition, including the WIAA.