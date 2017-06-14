 

  

Wednesday - June 14, 2017 3:10 am

Chiropractors performing sports physicals has health groups concerned

Written by
Chiropractors performing sports physicals has health groups concerned

Republican bill passed committee moves to full Assembly vote.

The full Wisconsin Assembly will be voting on whether to allow student-athletes to be examined by a chiropractor to pass a physical.

The Republican bill passed the Assembly health committee 7-3. It has some in the health community worried.

Dr. Greg Thompson, chief medical officer with Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, says physicians can spot things chiropractors can't.

"If there's a physical finding that may impact their ability to participate in a sport, it's often a subtle finding, even for experienced clinician," Thompson said, adding that time with a doctor is one in which the student-athlete could bring up other health concerns.

Several health groups have registered in opposition, including the WIAA. 

 

Published in Local News
Drew Kelly

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from Drew Kelly

More in this category: « Trump headlining $1,000-per-person fundraiser for Gov. Walker tonight

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR