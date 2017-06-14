 

  

Wednesday - June 14, 2017 3:35 am

La Crosse's Artspire was biggest ever

Fourth-year event drew biggest crowd yet, despite hot weather.

Toni Asher has had time to reflect now, and the Pump House director in La Crosse feels positive in how she's evaluating last weekend's Artspire event in the city's arts district.

She said it attracted bigger numbers in its fourth year than ever before with many coming from out of town.

"I talked to people from South Dakota, people from far northern Minnesota, from Madison," she said. "So, we really drew a wide audience."

Once again, the weather was challenging for the big art event, though Asher maintains it's kind of like live theater; you never know what might happen on stage.  

She believes the event will continue to grow as word spreads about its value. The whole thing is free after all, she added. 

Mitch Reynolds

Mitch Reynolds

