State to give PdC $33,000 for building conversion

City will convert clothing store into adult care facility.

The state of Wisconsin is giving $33,000 to Prairie du Chien, to convert an old clothing store into an adult day care center.

A Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) grant will be used by the city to open an adult care facility and Cafe Hope, in the former Kozelka's Men's Wear store, just off downtown.

The Crawford County Opportunity Center states the current building could serve about 40 adults who need assistance with daily activities or need a place to be active.

Kozelka's closed in 2015 after 88 years in business.

 

