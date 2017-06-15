 

  

Foxconn, assembler of iPhones, eyes Wisconsin for plant Featured

Foxconn, assembler of iPhones, eyes Wisconsin for plant

Walker admin. deferred comment to other officials.

MADISON, Wis. — A Taiwanese company that assembles Apple’s iPhones and other electronics is considering building a plant in Wisconsin that could employ 50,000 people.

A person with direct knowledge of the negotiations, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed Wednesday that the state is in talks with Foxconn. At least one other state, Michigan, is also pursuing the plant.

President Donald Trump alluded to negotiations with an unspecified company during a visit to Milwaukee on Tuesday, saying Gov. Scott Walker might get “a very happy surprise very soon.”

Walker’s administration deferred comment to the state’s chief economic development agency. Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation spokesman Mark Maley said the agency doesn’t comment on pending or potential opportunities.

Exactly what type of jobs the Foxconn plant might bring, had not been confirmed.

