Three area teams could be crowned state champs today

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. -- Three area high school baseball teams are playing for a state championship today at Fox Cities Stadium.

Aquinas High School is making its fifth appearance in the state title matchup dating back to 2007.

That, however, was the only year the Blugolds (20-10) won the state championship during the run. They play Laconia (13-11) at noon in Division 3.

In Division 2, West Salem (25-4) is in its first-ever state title matchup, after getting to state eight times now since 2001. It also went to state back in 1971.

The Panthers play Waupun (26-5) at 3 p.m. West Salem finished its game after 11 p.m. last night, while Waupun was playing until nearly 1:30 a.m. this morning.

Also headed to its first championship berth is the co-op of Independence/Gilmanton in Division 4.

At 9 a.m. I/G (23-5) will play against Athens (20-7).

Independence has only been to two state tournaments in school history - once in the summer of 2003 and way back in 1948. Gilmanton had never gone to state.