Schlicht on fire as Aquinas wins state championship

Junior was 6-for-6 with two HRs in tourney

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. -- It was quite a state tournament for Aquinas High School's Nick Schlicht.

The Blugolds won a WIAA Division 3 state title with a 10-0 win over Laconia on Thursday afternoon from Fox Cities Stadium.

Schlicht, a junior third baseman, was 6-for-6 in the two wins. Not only that, but he also had home runs in both games - the only player in the tournament to even hit one home run at that point.

He'll probably be making an argument to his coach that he should be moved up from seventh in the batting order - though he came into the tourney hitting .164 with no home runs.

His home run was a solo shot in the second inning giving Aquinas a 3-0 lead - the Blugolds scored two in the first inning. You can watch him come into home (right) and be congratulated by his team here.

Aquinas (21-10) was making its fifth WIAA state championship appearance since 2007 - the only other year the Blugolds won the title.

Jess Ondell pitched a three-hit shutout. He struck out five and walked none. He was also 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Laconia (13-12) committed four errors in the loss. Of the 10 runs it gave up, five were earned.