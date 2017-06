One opens, another partly closes.

The city of La Crosse has reopened 5th Ave. at Cass St., after several days of detours required for street improvements and a roundabout project.

On the north side, River Valley Dr., will be restricted to one lane for a couple of weeks, starting Monday, because of construction.

Drivers will not be able to get on River Valley from Gillette St., during that period, but Gillette will stay open.