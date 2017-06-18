 

  

Onalaska man, who hit 4-year-old in face, found with $170,000 cash, 8 lbs. weed

31-year-old could get 9 years in prison.

ONALASKA, Wis. -- Police in Onalaska have discovered a 31-year-old man hiding several pounds of marijuana and more than $170,000 in cash.  

Kevin Humphrey was being questioned about allegedly hitting a 4-year-old girl in the face for scratching some furniture, when an officer found him carrying prescription pills and over a $1,000 in cash.  

Humphrey had $13,000 more in his car, along with more pills and some pot.

The investigation led police to a storage unit, where they discovered most of the cash and another eight pounds of marijuana. Humphrey may be back in court later this week.

If convicted, Humphrey could get nine years in prison on the charges of drug possession and child abuse.

 

