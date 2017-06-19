Summer needs for WAFER food pantry in La Crosse

The WAFER food pantry in La Crosse has been busy the last few weeks with parents struggling to figure out how to make up for meals that their children would otherwise get at school.

"We've seen a lot more families with children coming in with school out," WAFER executive director Erin Waldhart said. "It does put a hardship on them, particularly if they can't get to one of the summer meal programs at the schools."

Waldhart said WAFER could really use baby items - diapers, formula, baby food, cereal - along with hygiene items and, of course, mac and cheese.

"Our donations really decrease during the summer months," Waldhart said. "Unfortunately, hunger still exists during the summer."

The pantry could always use volunteers, as well. If you can donate items or time, call the pantry at 608.782.6003.

Or shoot them a message on Facebook or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Otherwise, it's located at 403 Causeway Blvd., La Crosse.