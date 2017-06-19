U.S. Supreme court to take Wisconsin gerrymandering case

Decision on district maps might come just months before next state election.

WASHINGTON — Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker remains confident that GOP-drawn legislative district maps will survive a Supreme Court review.

The nation’s highest court on Monday said it will hear arguments in the case. Justices also put on hold an earlier ruling requiring that new maps be drawn by November.

Walker spokesman Tom Evenson says the Republican governor “is confident Wisconsin’s redistricting process is constitutional and is pleased to see the Supreme Court take the case.”

Democratic state legislative leaders say they have faith that the Supreme Court will uphold lower court rulings that found the maps unconstitutionally favored Republicans.

Democratic state senate minority leader Jennifer Shilling said, "Republican efforts to suppress voters, restrict voting rights and rig elections through gerrymandered maps have already been ruled unconstitutional by multiple courts...Democrats will continue to champion non-partisan redistricting reform to empower citizens and restore fairness to our election process.

Assembly leader Peter Barca says “Voters should be able to choose their representatives, not the other way around.”

Arguments in the case will be in the fall.

A decision might not come until this time next year.