Police could ride buses to catch drivers texting

MADISON, Wis. --- Officials in Wisconsin's state capital are considering a plan that would allow law enforcement to ride buses to look for people who are texting while driving.



The the proposed contract would allow plain-clothed Dane County Sheriff's Office deputies to ride on Metro Transit buses in Madison during off-peak hours to search for distracted drivers from a higher vantage point, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.



Sheriff's Office Sgt. R.J. Lurquin says deputies would inform nearby law enforcement of any violations they see.



But some residents have raised concerns about city-owned buses being used for law enforcement surveillance.



Madison's Transit and Parking Commission member Margaret Bergamini says the campaign could hurt the Metro Transit brand.



Lurquin says state law prohibits texting will driving and violators can be fined almost $190.