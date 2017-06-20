As Wisconsin ages, potential medicaid cuts could be disasterous

It's not all good news in the latest ranking pegging Wisconsin as a Top 10 state in serving adults and people with disabilities.

The state ranks sixth on scorecard from AARP in those caring categories.

And, it's all at risk, said Helen Marks Dicks at AARP Wisconsin, with potential cuts in medicaid discussed in Congress.

"Wisconsin has always been a leader in many of the aging programs," Dicks said. "And, we continue to be a leader but we have to pay attention because, if something happens, and medicaid funding is cut, we stand to lose a great deal of our advantage."

Dicks recommends some improvements that could help vulnerable populations with more than 500,000 in the state that are primary caregivers for a loved one.

"We could look at something like a caregiver tax credit, because an average family spends at least $7,000 on the medical care of their loved ones beyond what is covered by any kinds of programs or insurance," Dicks said.

The biggest strain on the current system could come in the next 10 years when the first baby boomers hit 80. That would create conditions that could worsen with potential cuts to medicaid.