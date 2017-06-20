 

  

Onalaska state rep. Doyle believes his district could be model in redrawing voting lines

Supreme Court will rule whether Republicans guilty of gerrymandering.

An example for good legislative redistricting could be found in western Wisconsin.

"My district is probably the most bipartisan district in the entire state," Onalaska Democratic state rep. Steve Doyle said. "It's pretty close to even matched - leans a little bit Republican.

Doyle would like to see more evenly split districts like his in the state's future - a possibility depending on the outcome of a case involving Republican-drawn legislative district maps the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to review.

"I think that the goal on behalf of the plaintiffs who brought this lawsuit is to have more districts across the state look like my district," Doyle said. "It's competitive. It's not a slam dunk for either the Democrat or the Republican. 

"It's something where, you have to be able to pick up votes from both parties in order to win."

The decision in that case could change the political makeup of state government in Wisconsin and nearly every other state, as well.

