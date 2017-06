Names have yet to be released.

One person is dead after a crash last night on highway 16.

It happened around 5:30 at the intersection of highway 16 and county road OS.

A car was trying to turn east onto 16 when it was hit by a pickup that was heading west.

The driver of the car that was hit was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The names of those involved have not been released, and the accident remains under investigation.