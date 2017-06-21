Home sellers in driver's seat in Wisconsin

In La Crosse County, 139 homes were last month. That number is down slightly from the year before.

Home sales and sale prices across the state both went up in May, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Realtors Association.

Home sales rose 1.3 percent and prices rose over 5 percent from May of 2016.

Meanwhile, in La Crosse County, 24 fewer homes were sold but median prices increased slightly by $3,000 to an average of $166,500.

Statewide the first five months of the year set a record for home sales.

Experts say sellers are in the driver's seat with few homes for sale in the area.