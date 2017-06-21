EPA says La Crosse's water is safe for residents

Extensive annual report has been done for last 18 years.

The Environmental Protection Agency's latest report finds that water in the City of La Crosse is safe for its residents.

La Crosse utility manager explains the process.

"This is a program on the part of the EPA to have communities sample for things that aren't regulated, report what they find and what quantity," Johnson said. "Then, based on that information, new regulations may or may not result from that."

The report, which is being mailed out to residents, says the water utility had no violations of maximum contaminant levels or other water quality standards in 2016.

Johnson says the testing is extensive.

"We get a schedule from the DNR that we follow," Johnson said, "what we have to sample and test for, then report back to the DNR. All of that info is reflected in the annual water quality report."

The report has been compiled for the last 18 years, comparing levels of contaminants in La Crosse's water to federal requirements.

If you don't receive the report, it'll be on the City of La Crosse website.