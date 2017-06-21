 

  

×

Warning

JUser: :_load: Unable to load user with ID: 328

Wednesday - June 21, 2017 11:58 am

La Crosse police arrest repeat drug offender; express disgust at justice system Featured

Written by
La Crosse police arrest repeat drug offender; express disgust at justice system

Lewis was illegally possessing a firearm

A repeat drug dealer is back to his old tricks. 

105 days after being released from prison for dealing cocaine, 37 year old Raymond Lewis was arrested last night during a raid by La Crosse Police, which turned up cocaine, heroin, meth and a firearm. 

The house at 2826 South Avenue was raided shortly before 10PM on Tuesday. 

Lewis, his fiance Christina Joswick, and Tiffany Ellenbolt were all taken into custody.          

                 

Lewis and Joswick face drug dealing and possession charges, while Ellenbolt faces a probation violation. 

In a statement, the La Crosse PD says they are disgusted they've arrested another repeat offender, and call on the local justice system to send a message.

They add his behavior is increasingly dangerous, as he's moved to possessing firearms to maintain his drug activity.

Lewis was sentenced to six years in prison in 2012, while the prosecutor had asked for 22 years. 

Last modified on Wednesday - June 21, 2017 12:04 pm
Published in Local News
Drew Kelly

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from Drew Kelly

Related items

More in this category: « Former La Crosse police dept. training officer weighs in on Castile verdict

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR