La Crosse GOP chair relieved Senators finally revealing health care bill

Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell is leading the drawing of of AHCA in secret with 12 other male lawmakers.

Bill Feehan says Rep. have had 7 years to figure out repeal and replace.

We're apparently getting closer to a big reveal about health care legislation coming out of the U.S. Senate.

It's none too soon for majority Republicans, says La Crosse County GOP chair Bill Feehan.

"I think it's huge," Feehan said. "Republicans have had seven years to figure out how they're going to repeal and replace Obamacare. And the political risk to them, if they do not pass legislation, I think is large."

The American Health Care Act has been drawn up by 13 male Republicans behind closed doors.

Feehan says much of the political hit could come from within the Republican Party base.

"(They're) already frustrated by what they perceive is to be a process that's drawn out too long," Feehan said.

Feehan sees strong resistance from within the party from just a few places.

"I think the big problem inside the Republican Party is states like Ohio and Florida, that accepted the Medicaid expansion," Feehan said. "Obviously, senators from states like Ohio and Florida are not going to want to give up that revenue."

Release of the Senate's version of a health care bill today comes just as Anthem Blue Cross announces it's pulling out of the individual health insurance marketplace in Wisconsin.