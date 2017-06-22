Local breweries, wineries could be in trouble if new legislation passes

Eliminating the 'little guy' may be exactly the point of proposal.

A new attempt to regulate booze in Wisconsin might wind up only hurting the little guys in the industry.

Some say that might be exactly the point of a proposal getting pushed by big hitters in Madison like the state Tavern League and others.

Smaller brewers are warning the proposals will, among other things, create unnecessary regulations. And that could have a chilling effect on little breweries, wineries or distilleries starting or expanding, says Tami Plourde from Pearl Street Brewery in La Crosse.

"It would have some pretty big effects on craft breweries and wineries across the state," she said.

It could also lead to impacts on the rest of the economy.

"We're tourist attractions in our respective towns," Plourde said. "And we bring a lot of people in from other places that are interested in breweries and wineries and doing those tours."

The proposal, among other things, would create a new Office of Alcohol Beverage Enforcement in Madison.

One of the biggest fears of the legislation is that it could further limit the tap rooms manufacturers like Pearl Street are allowed to have.

"In order for us to support our families and support our employees, sometimes we rely on being able to operate our tap rooms and promote ourselves as a business and a product," Plourde said.