Shot clock heading to high school basketball

A few years after switching from quarters to halves in high school basketball, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has decided on another major shift.

A 35 second shot clock.

La Crosse Central Head Coach Todd Fergot says it's irrelevant to his team

"I don't think it's going to necessarily change the game a whole lot from are end because we tend to play faster anyway, and I think most of the teams in the area have a similar style."

Fergot added however there are some issues that administrators would have to contend with, including how to pay for the shot clocks that now must be installed.

The change will go into effect in the 2019 season and will apply to both girls and boys basketball.