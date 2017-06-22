Homelessness collaborative has high hopes for command center, project manager

Big expectations for an addition to the effort to fight homelessness in La Crosse.

Kim Cable, with the La Crosse Collaborative to End Homelessness, says having a project manager at a command center will make work of the group more effective.

"What this really means," Cable said, "is that we are able to develop our capacity to streamline our services and make a more robust service delivery system so that we can serve people more efficiently and effectively."

The city council votes next month on using city reserve funds to help pay for the new position that would be under the direction of Catholic Charities, a key member of the collaborative.

Plans are for the city to spend $25,000 per year for three years with matching grants coming from the La Crosse Community Foundation.